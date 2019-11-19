



Another Sunday, another test passed for the Baltimore Ravens. A 41-7 rout of the Houston Texans improved the team to 8-2 on the year, comfortably atop the AFC North division and currently a game behind the Patriots in the chase for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Ravens are by no means out of the woods yet, with matchups still to come against the Rams and 49ers along with divisional bouts against the Browns and Steelers. But, having already won the head-to-head matchup against the Patriots, they find themselves in good position to take over the top seed if Bill Belichick’s squad falters down the stretch.

Additionally, the team has won five straight games and the defense, a pain point in the beginning of the season, has improved allowing 20 points or fewer in each of those five victories. With the defense seemingly rounding into form and the offense led by MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, the biggest question is: are the Ravens the team to beat in the AFC?

“I really do think that. They are at a place where, even though you want to take the physicality out of it, you can’t. They are one of the most physical teams when you talk about between the A-gap to A-gap and B-gap to B-gap on both sides of the ball,” said Inside The NFL analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

While Lewis is confident that the Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC, the oddsmakers haven’t gotten there just yet. The latest futures odds have the Ravens at 9-2 to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami behind the Patriots who currently have 14/5 odds. But, Lewis’ point is simple, every test that has come up in recent weeks has been passed with flying colors.

“I think the Ravens, look people keep doubting it and whatever but the bottom line is, everybody they put in front of them, they have beaten. So, let’s find out,” continued Lewis.

The next test for the team comes on Monday night when the Ravens make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday Night Football.

You can get more NFL insights from Ray Lewis along with Brandon Marshall, Steve Smith Sr., Phil Simms, and host James Brown Tuesday night when Inside The NFL airs on Showtime at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.