TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old was shot during an early morning home invasion in Carroll County.

Maryland State Police said the home invasion and shooting happened in the unit block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown around 2 a.m.

The teen shot is being treated at Shock Trauma.

One suspect is in custody and police continue to look for a second suspect.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

 

 

