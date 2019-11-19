Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of people will trot together at the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K, located at seven sites in central Maryland, to raise money for children and families living in poverty.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
The event is expected to begin at the Orokawa Y located at 600 W. Chesapeake Avenue and all other locations on November 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Funds will benefit families in the community who need help affording Y programs including preschool, camp and membership.
The Y will host races at the following sites:
- Arnold
- Baltimore City
- Bel Air
- Ellicott City
- Perry Hall
- Towson
- Westminster
The Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K will include prize awards in each age group and a costume competition to see who has the best turkey and Thanksgiving-themed race outfits.
