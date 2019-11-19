WATCH LIVEHouse kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of people will trot together at the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K, located at seven sites in central Maryland, to raise money for children and families living in poverty.

The event is expected to begin at the Orokawa Y located at 600 W. Chesapeake Avenue and all other locations on November 28 at 8:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: The YMCA of Central Maryland)

Funds will benefit families in the community who need help affording Y programs including preschool, camp and membership.

The Y will host races at the following sites:

  • Arnold
  • Baltimore City
  • Bel Air
  • Ellicott City
  • Perry Hall
  • Towson
  • Westminster

The Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K will include prize awards in each age group and a costume competition to see who has the best turkey and Thanksgiving-themed race outfits.

For more information about the 5K, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

