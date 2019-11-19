Hi Everyone!
We start this day mild and the outlook keeps temps seasonally mild through the afternoon. The question about this afternoon’s forecast is how much sun we will have later? The forecast reads, “Clouds and some sun.” But some computer models are now trending toward more sun than “some.” And that would be all the better for us.
I just pointed out on the air that between now and the end of March every day we wake up to dawn not harsh, or “WIntery”, it’s a victory. String together enough of them and you have a cold weather season in the win column!!
Tomorrow’s A.M., Thursday, and Friday, dawn mild and fine. Some rain Friday, and Saturday, but Sunday’s weather looks pretty good for that Funday!
That win column is starting to fill up, let that cup overflow big time please!
MB!
