BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Bethesda woman was charged with the abduction and kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl Monday.
Yashica Terry of the 7000 block of Woodmont Avenue was charged with child abduction, kidnapping, and first-degree assault.
According to Montgomery County Police, a 76-year-old man was walking on Woodmont Avenue near Norfolk Avenue when a woman allegedly shoved him violently from behind, causing him to fall. The woman then forcibly took the man’s 4-year-old granddaughter and took her to a nearby store, police said.
The grandfather called out for his granddaughter and called 911.
When officers arrived, they saw the injured man and were told by witnesses the woman took the child to a nearby store. Officers went to the store and found the woman hiding the child behind clothing racks. Employees said the woman allegedly threatened them while she was in the store.
Officers removed the child safely and took Terry into custody.
The woman told officers she “felt the vibe between the male and child was off.”
The grandfather was taken to an area hospital with serious by non-life-threatening injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.