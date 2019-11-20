BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Disney’s Aladdin the Musical is currently wowing crowds at the Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center.

The award-winning show is making its first stop in Baltimore for a 19-day stint, from November 13 through December 1.

“The audiences have been very excited,” Stage Manager Vanessa Coakley said. “I think especially around the holidays, you’ve got people coming to the theatre for the first time, and they’re experiencing things they’ve never experienced before.”

It takes 30 trucks to transport the show from city to city, making it one of the largest shows currently on the road.

“We’ve got about 70 people backstage helping us every single night,” Coakley said.

The show features 38 tons of flying scenery and 53 different automated scenic effects.

“Anything that you see move on the floor those pieces are all automated,” Coakley said. “And they connect to places on the floor and travel on tracks in stage.”

Although she wouldn’t divulge how they make the magic carpet fly saying, “the magic carpet is Disney magic.”

Another part of the Disney magic is the 337 handmade costumes, 161 custom shoes.

During the performance, there are over 102 costume changes that take place in under 1 minute.

Assistant wardrobe supervisor, Katherine Kraus, said with all the crystal beading, “(Jasmine’s wedding dress) is 12 pounds, and she has to wear this and dance in this.”

Tickets are still available.