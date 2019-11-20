BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At the corner of Gusryan and Boston Street, City Councilman Zeke Cohen joined Police Commissioner Michael Harrison in the fight to turn Baltimore into a trauma-responsive city.
“Where we embrace our young people, we prevent trauma from occurring,” Cohen said. “We all across the city respond to it.”
The push comes just two days after a 32-year-old was stabbed on Anglesea Street in front of his 4-year-old son.
He later died at the hospital.
“We know that this young man has an extremely hard road ahead of him,” Cohen said. “He is much more likely to himself be a victim of violence or a perpetrator of violence. He is likely to have long term health impacts for the rest of his life.”
Harrison says it’s violent incidents that lead to life-long issues of trauma, and the trauma-responsive care act will aim to prevent and respond to those suffering across the city.
“We want to make sure we are committed and trained,” Harrison said. “And how to incorporate all of the resources we have at our disposal that we put them in the hands of the people who need them the most and those are the people who survive and witness these horrific events.”
Cohen says that officials are still working to come up with a cost for this legislation and to finalize a plan.
