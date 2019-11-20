BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens safety Ed Reed and a team of volunteers will hand out Thanksgiving meals to some at-risk students in Baltimore on Friday. It’s all a part of his annual Ed Reed Thanksgiving Blessings at The SEED School Maryland.
It’s the ninth year Reed has given the 400 students at The SEED School of Maryland Thanksgiving meals.
The SEED School, located at 200 Font Hill Avenue in Baltimore, is a public, college-preparatory school for students grades 6-12, who may be at-risk due to poverty levels or due to their community or home environments. Students are admitted via a lottery process and it serves students statewide.
Volunteers will collect and pack food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the schools and then the students will receive the meals as they depart for the weekend.
Every SEED student will receive a turkey and all the trimmings to make a delicious and special Thanksgiving meal, compliments of The Ed Reed Foundation.
