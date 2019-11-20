BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former Mayor Catherine Pugh is facing an 11 count federal indictment in connection to the Healthy Holly scandal.
The indictment alleges that between November 2011 until March 2019, Pugh conspired with Gary Brown to defraud purchasers of Healthy Holly books in order to enrich themselves, promote Pugh’s political career, and fund her campaign for mayor.
It also claims Pugh issued Healthy Holly checks payable to Brown, for the purpose of funding straw donations to the Committee to Elect Catherine Pugh.
In addition, the indictment alleges that Pugh conspired to evade taxes on the income received from the sales of Healthy Holly books.
Investigators claim Pugh concealed from the IRS the fact that she created false business expenses to offset the income she received from the sale of books by issuing Healthy Holly checks to Brown for services and/or products purportedly supplied by his company.
There will be a press conference at 10 this morning with more details.
Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.
