BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man in Baltimore for a fatal stabbing from Tuesday night.
40-year-old Peter Testerman has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.
32-year-old James Rytina was stabbed inside his home in the 1200 block of Anglesea Street at around 5:45 p.m., police said.
Testerman also lived at the above address and was there when the police arrived. They arrested him immediately.
Rytina died a short time after at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.
Testerman is being held without bail.
