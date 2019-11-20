BREAKINGCatherine Pugh Indicted On Charges Of Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man in Baltimore for a fatal stabbing from Tuesday night.

40-year-old Peter Testerman has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

32-year-old James Rytina was stabbed inside his home in the 1200 block of Anglesea Street at around 5:45 p.m., police said.

Testerman also lived at the above address and was there when the police arrived. They arrested him immediately.

Rytina died a short time after at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

Testerman is being held without bail.

