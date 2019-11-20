Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire in Owings Mills Wednesday morning.
Hazmat crews also responded to reports of an oxygen tank explosion that caused the fire in the 10000 block of Red Run Boulevard.
#bcofd BUILDING FIRE 10000 blk Red Run Blvd #owingsmills// FD & Haz-Mat crews en-route to reports of oxygen tank explosion with possible fire in the building// no reports of injuries at this time. DT1029^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 20, 2019
There are no reports of injuries at this time. The fire was extinguished by a sprinkler system.
