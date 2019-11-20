BREAKINGCatherine Pugh Indicted On Charges Of Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire in Owings Mills Wednesday morning.

Hazmat crews also responded to reports of an oxygen tank explosion that caused the fire in the 10000 block of Red Run Boulevard.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. The fire was extinguished by a sprinkler system.

