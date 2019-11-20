BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland Lottery players are headed to Los Angeles- with the Baltimore Ravens!
Donna Price from Middle River and Dawn Trusty from Baltimore will celebrate Thanksgiving week by traveling with the Ravens to the Los Angeles Rams game- after winning the “Travel with the Team to Los Angeles” prize through the Lottery’s Ravens second-chance promotion.
Donna and Dawn, with one guest each, will go with the team on November 25 for Monday Night Football.
They’ll fly on the team plane, stay in the team hotel, a meet-and-greet with a Ravens player and go to the game.
Each winner also is getting $1,000 in spending money.
Maryland Lottery said while Donna has previously gone to other stadiums to see the Ravens play, this is Dawn’s first trip to watch them out of town.
Both fans say they are confident the Ravens will come home with a win against the Rams.
This is the 11th year in a row the Lottery and the Ravens have collaborated on the Ravens scratch-off tickets and second-chance promotion.
