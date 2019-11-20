LATESTCatherine Pugh Indicted On Charges Of Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion
By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A few clouds and still a breeze for a while, low around 34 Wednesday night.

Thursday look for sunshine and a few clouds, with a pleasant high of 55.

On Friday, a front will cross the region, with a chance of a shower, but a high in the early afternoon of around 58.

Colder air will move our way Saturday, with rain breaking out by the afternoon and a cool high of only 46.

Sunday should be much nicer with more sun and a high of 50.

More on next week’s travel weather coming up tomorrow. Bob Turk

