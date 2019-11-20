Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A few clouds and still a breeze for a while, low around 34 Wednesday night.
Thursday look for sunshine and a few clouds, with a pleasant high of 55.
On Friday, a front will cross the region, with a chance of a shower, but a high in the early afternoon of around 58.
Colder air will move our way Saturday, with rain breaking out by the afternoon and a cool high of only 46.
Sunday should be much nicer with more sun and a high of 50.
More on next week’s travel weather coming up tomorrow. Bob Turk
