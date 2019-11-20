Hi Everyone!
We had way too much fun on the air this morning and the weather WAS the reason. (BTW can ya ever have too much fun?) We all come to work, basically, in the middle of the night. When you can walk out the door in mid-late November and no have to “hunker down” into a chilly breeze, when you can just wear a medium weight coat not even zipped up, and then easily stroll to the ride, how can you not be in a good mood.
Monday and Tuesday are; behind us, and some seasonally mild weather takes us toward the weekend. Heck yeah we had fun this morning, and might darn well again tomorrow. I can sum up the short term weather in one word, calm. 5 more words before we end. Have fun today and enjoy!
BTW the answer to the previously asked question,….NOPE!
MB!
