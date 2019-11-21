PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three teenagers were charged in the brutal beating another teen in Parkville last week.

According to Baltimore County Police, 18-year-old Jaheim Daquan Taylor of Parkville, 17-year-old Kristen Joseph Johnson of Nottingham and 16-year-old Perez Antonio Barrett Jr of Parkville were charged with attempted homicide, assault, robbery and theft in two separate assaults of a 16-year-old boy.

Police said on Nov. 11 the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim behind a building in the 8700 Old Harford Road in Parkville after they were upset about marijuana sold to them by the teen. The victim told police, the boys hit and kicked him until he was unconscious. They allegedly took his backpack and belongings including a school laptop. He recovered the laptop on Nov. 12. The victim didn’t report the incident to police.

The victim agreed to meet with the group again on Nov. 12 to resolve things and recover his stolen property. He met the suspects after school and agreed to fight Barrett to resolve the issue. They met at 2:30 p.m. behind a building in the 8600 block of Old Harford Road, where Barrett punched the teen in the face first. The other suspects joined in striking and kicking the teen until he fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

A witness saw the incident and ran to help and the suspects scattered. The victim was unconscious and not breathing, but the witness turned him to his side and cleared his airway.

Detectives identified and charged three of the four suspects. Police are searching for the fourth suspect. Johnson and Barrett both being juveniles charged as adults.

All three are held without bail in the Baltimore County Detention Center pending trial.

Detectives from the Parkville Investigative Services Unit are continuing their work to identify the fourth suspect. Anyone who has additional information that can help them in this endeavor is asked to call detectives at 410-887-5456. Callers may remain anonymous.