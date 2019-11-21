BREAKINGEx-Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Four Federal Charges In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Baltimore.

Christmas is still 34 days away, but the holiday tree has arrived at City Hall.

A timelapse video posted by Baltimore City Hall shows a crane which brought the tree up.

This year, Davidson Christmas Tree Farm donated the tree.

