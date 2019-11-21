Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Baltimore.
Christmas is still 34 days away, but the holiday tree has arrived at City Hall.
A timelapse video posted by Baltimore City Hall shows a crane which brought the tree up.
Our #HolidayTree has arrived!🎄We are getting so excited for the Holiday season. Thank you to the #DavidsonChristmasTreeFarm for donating this year’s tree!
We hope to see everyone Saturday, December 14 from 2PM-4PM for Mayor Young’s Holiday Open House. pic.twitter.com/pAr5R7DfRN
— Baltimore City Hall (@BaltCityHall) November 21, 2019
This year, Davidson Christmas Tree Farm donated the tree.
You must log in to post a comment.