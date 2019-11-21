Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man involved in a serious crash Friday night in Baltimore County.

Officers responded to a crash on Reisterstown Road at Caraway Road where a man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road on November 15 at 9:30 p.m.

The man was reported not inside a crosswalk at the time of the crash, but the driver of the car and occupants remained at the scene, according to police.

He was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

 

Police say the man’s condition has begun to improve.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments