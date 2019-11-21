BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man involved in a serious crash Friday night in Baltimore County.
Officers responded to a crash on Reisterstown Road at Caraway Road where a man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road on November 15 at 9:30 p.m.
The man was reported not inside a crosswalk at the time of the crash, but the driver of the car and occupants remained at the scene, according to police.
He was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
#BCoPD release composite photograph in continued attempt to identify man involved in November 15th crash on Reisterstown Road. https://t.co/18T2fDaG1C ^SV pic.twitter.com/N7aUZH6J9M
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 21, 2019
Police say the man’s condition has begun to improve.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.