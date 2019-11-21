BREAKINGEx-Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Four Federal Charges In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police continue to seek help in identifying the man involved in the serious crash Friday night in Baltimore County.

Officers responded to a crash on Reisterstown Road at Caraway Road where a man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road on November 15 at 9:30 p.m.

The man was reported not inside a crosswalk at the time of the crash, but the driver of the car and occupants remained at the scene, according to police.

He was sent to a local hospital for treatment where he has yet to gain consciousness.

Police have released a composite of the man, due to his critical injuries.

He is described as a 30 to 40-year-old man, about 5’10, 150 pounds, with long dark-colored hair, wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.

If you have any information, please call the Baltimore County Police, Crash Team at 410-887-5396.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments