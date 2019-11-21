BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police continue to seek help in identifying the man involved in the serious crash Friday night in Baltimore County.
Officers responded to a crash on Reisterstown Road at Caraway Road where a man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road on November 15 at 9:30 p.m.
The man was reported not inside a crosswalk at the time of the crash, but the driver of the car and occupants remained at the scene, according to police.
He was sent to a local hospital for treatment where he has yet to gain consciousness.
#BCoPD release composite photograph in continued attempt to identify man involved in November 15th crash on Reisterstown Road. https://t.co/18T2fDaG1C ^SV pic.twitter.com/N7aUZH6J9M
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 21, 2019
Police have released a composite of the man, due to his critical injuries.
He is described as a 30 to 40-year-old man, about 5’10, 150 pounds, with long dark-colored hair, wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.
If you have any information, please call the Baltimore County Police, Crash Team at 410-887-5396.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.