Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating 12 ATM thefts, or attempted thefts, in the city since Nov. 1.
In two of the cases, three suspects used what is believed to be a stolen U-Haul pickup truck to carry the ATM away.
In most of the other cases, either a white van or two vehicles, have been used with the suspect prying their way into all of the businesses.
In each of these cases except for one, the suspects pried their way into the establishment and there have been three to four suspects.
Small grocery stores and liquor stores appear to be targets of interest.
You must log in to post a comment.