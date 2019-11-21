Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 39-year-old man from Baltimore.
Police said Melvin Bernard Lowry, II, was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Stonewood Road.
He was wearing a blue and silver jacket, blue jeans and sneakers, police said. He’s five-foot-ten and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.
