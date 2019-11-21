BREAKINGEx-Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Four Federal Charges In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Melvin Bernard Lowry II, Missing person, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 39-year-old man from Baltimore.

Police said Melvin Bernard Lowry, II, was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Stonewood Road.

Courtesy: Baltimore Police

He was wearing a blue and silver jacket, blue jeans and sneakers, police said. He’s five-foot-ten and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

Comments