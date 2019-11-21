Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twenty-nine candidates have officially filed to run in the special election to represent Maryland’s 7th congressional district in the wake of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ death last month.
Eight Republicans and 21 Democrats will appear on the ballot in the primary election on February 4.
Among the candidates vying for the seat, which includes parts of Baltimore and Howard Counties and Baltimore City, are Cummings’ widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, former Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Republican activist Kimberly Klacik, whose posts on social media about conditions in the district drew nationwide attention and sparked a back-and-forth between Cummings and President Donald Trump.
Candidates had until Wednesday to file to run in either party, while those running for other parties or as an unaffiliated candidate have until February 4.
The full list of candidates includes:
- Christopher M. Anderson (R)
- James C. Arnold (R)
- Ray Bly (R)
- Brian L. Brown (R)
- Reba A. Hawkins (R)
- Kimberly Klacik (R)
- Liz Matory (R)
- William Newton (R)
- T. Dan Baker (D)
- Talmadge Branch (D)
- Alicia D. Brown (D)
- Anthony Carter, Sr. (D)
- Jill P. Carter (D)
- Matko Lee Chullin, III (D)
- Jay Fred Cohen (D)
- Nathaniel M. Costley, Sr. (D)
- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings (D)
- Jermyn Davidson (D)
- Darryl Gonzalez (D)
- Mark Steven Gosnell (D)
- Leslie E. Grant (D)
- Dan L. Hiegel (D)
- F. Michael Higginbotham (D)
- Terri Hill (D)
- Jay Jalisi (D)
- Paul V. Konka (D)
- Kweisi Mfume (D)
- Adrian Petrus (D)
- Saafir A. Rabb (D)
- Charles U. Smith (D)
- Harry Spikes (D)
- Charles Stokes (D)
