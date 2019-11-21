Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police say a car pulled from a pond at Stansbury Park in Dundalk Wednesday was stolen from Baltimore a decade ago.
Police were tipped off by someone who saw what appeared to be a car on satellite images. A dive team pulled the empty vehicle from the pond and police checked the vehicle identification number.
The algae-covered 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was reportedly stolen in 2009; police did not say how long they believed it had been submerged.
