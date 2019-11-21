BREAKINGEx-Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Four Federal Charges In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers


DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police say a car pulled from a pond at Stansbury Park in Dundalk Wednesday was stolen from Baltimore a decade ago.

Police were tipped off by someone who saw what appeared to be a car on satellite images. A dive team pulled the empty vehicle from the pond and police checked the vehicle identification number.

Courtesy: Baltimore County Police/Beverly Sullivan

The algae-covered 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was reportedly stolen in 2009; police did not say how long they believed it had been submerged.

Comments