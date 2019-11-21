Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man died late Tuesday in a fatal shooting in southwest Baltimore.
This marks the 308th homicide in the city so far this year. Last year, there were 309 homicides total in the city.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of W. North around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Corey Jones was found suffering with gunshot wounds to his body.
Jones died at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
