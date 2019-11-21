Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two fatal shootings overnight — bringing Baltimore’s homicide count to 309 for 2019, tying the city with 2018’s total number of murders.
A 25-year-old man died late Tuesday in a fatal shooting in southwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of W. North around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Corey Jones was found suffering with gunshot wounds to his body.
Jones died at the scene.
Then at 6:42 a.m., officers responded to northwest Baltimore for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived in the 2300 block of Montecello Road, they found a 21-year-old man fatally shot.
Anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
