Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — T is not just for turkey this Thanksgiving, it’s also for travel.
Nearly 1.15 million Marylanders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes during the Thanksgiving holiday travel weekend, a 2.2 percent increase over 2018, according to AAA.
Nationwide, more than 55 million Americans are expected to journey 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 2.9 percent increase over 2018.
Nationally, and in Maryland, this will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000.
You must log in to post a comment.