Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority board Thursday unanimously approved a toll modernization plan the state says will save drivers more than $28 million over five years.
The plan includes a new pay-by-plate option that will allow tolls to be billed to credit cards at cash rates by June 2020.
By September, MDTA said new vehicle classes will take effect with lower rates for motorcyclists and vehicles towing one- and two-axle trailers.
Drivers who use express lanes on Interstate 95 and the Intercounty Connector/Route 200 will also see lower rates.
You must log in to post a comment.