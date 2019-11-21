BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested and charged 21-year-old Terrence Myers in connection with the double shooting that occurred near the northeast Baltimore shopping center back in late August.
Officers reported to the 2300 block of Perring Manor Road where a 26 year-old man and a 20 year-old woman were shot on August 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
21 year-old Shooter Arrested 11.21.2019 https://t.co/i3b8Qtix1M
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 21, 2019
After obtaining an arrest warrant, police arrested Myers of the 3900 block of Kimble Road on November 19 at 10:30 a.m.
He is held at Central Booking without bail.
Myers is charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder, two counts of second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, second degree assault and various handgun violations.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
