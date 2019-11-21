CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man Wednesday night in Capitol Heights.
Police later identified the man as Sean Spence of Capitol Heights.
Officers reported to the 5700 block of Rollins Lane for a shooting where Spence was found outside of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on November 20 at 7:30 p.m.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced died.
Detectives are still working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-8477
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
