TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson University volleyball team is on a winning streak- its best ever.
The Tigers have won 20 straight matches. They finished conference play undefeated and will head into the CAA Tournament this weekend as the top seed.
“It’s definitely pressure, but it’s something we’ve been wanting since the beginning of the season,” senior outside hitter Oliva Finckel said. “I think that makes it even more important to take it one game at a time. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing throughout the whole year. It’s worked, so I think we’re going to keep doing that.”
“I think there’s a little bit of extra pressure,” senior setter Marissa Wonders said. “We know teams are training, like, ‘How do we beat Towson?’ is what they’re asking themselves. So I think there’s a little bit of extra pressure.”
Towson heads to Hofstra University in New York. The semi-final match is Saturday and the championship match is Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.