BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant and very average November day, that featured lots of sun and light winds, has turned rather overcast, but still mild.
A few sprinkles are possible overnight and a few showers are possible Friday as well.
Milder air will stay through Friday before a cold front will dry things out and drop temperatures.
Later in the day, we will be looking for a period of rain and chilly temperatures Saturday afternoon and night.
We may still see showers early Sunday, then the sun should clear things out by afternoon.
Go Ravens, and have a nice weekend! Bob Turk
