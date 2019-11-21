BREAKINGEx-Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Four Federal Charges In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was impaled by a fence in Temple Hills Thursday afternoon.

According to Prince George’s County Fire, the woman was impaled through her thigh on top of a fence near Clair Drive and Covington Street.

Firefighters and police officers held the woman up as a crew as the fence was cut and she was extracted.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

