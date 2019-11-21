Comments
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was impaled by a fence in Temple Hills Thursday afternoon.
According to Prince George’s County Fire, the woman was impaled through her thigh on top of a fence near Clair Drive and Covington Street.
#pgfd Units currently clearing the scene at Claire Dr and Covington St in Suitland after extraction of female patient from top of fence. Patient was transported with serious but not life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/WjhyfvBEUO
— PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) November 21, 2019
Firefighters and police officers held the woman up as a crew as the fence was cut and she was extracted.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.