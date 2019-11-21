  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — State police are investigating after a woman’s body was found along Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County Thursday morning.

Police said a driver reported seeing the body on the shoulder of the northbound interstate near Route 198 in the Laurel area around 7:30 a.m.

First responders were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Officials have not determined what led to the woman’s death.

Two lanes of I-95 were closed while police responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-2101.

