LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — State police are investigating after a woman’s body was found along Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County Thursday morning.
Police said a driver reported seeing the body on the shoulder of the northbound interstate near Route 198 in the Laurel area around 7:30 a.m.
First responders were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Officials have not determined what led to the woman’s death.
Two lanes of I-95 were closed while police responded to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-2101.
