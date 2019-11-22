TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Local gas prices continued to decline this week ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday, which is welcome news for Maryland motorists getting ready for a holiday road trip.
AAA anticipates the highest travel volume for the holiday since 2005, so declining gas prices are something to be thankful for this year.
While prices hover closely to last Thanksgiving’s price levels, price volatility is still possible through the end of the month.
The gas price average in Maryland today is $2.46, which is down one cent in the last week, down two cents from last month, and is up two cents from this date last year.
Friday’s national gas price average is $2.59, down one cent in the last week, down five cents in the last month and up one cent from this time last year.
