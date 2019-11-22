BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing a man outside of Baltimore’s Club Oxygen over a dispute.

Karaca Hyman was found guilty in September of second-degree murder and for the use of a firearm in the crime of violence.

On Sept. 30, 2018, Baltimore Police were called to the intersection of South Calvert Street and Redwood Street around 2:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers recovered two .32 caliber shell casings from the scene.

The victim, Abdoulie Jallow, was found lying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jallow was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation found the shooter started multiple verbal arguments with the victim and his friends as they waited for transportation.

The shooter was heard telling the crowd, “I’ll be back, I got something for you.”

A few minutes later, the same individual returned to the scene driving a green, four-door BMW and struck the victim with his car.

The victim approached the driver’s side door and was shot four times in the chest and arms as the driver sped away.

The murder was captured on CCTV footage.

The FBI assisted Baltimore Police with identifying the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators used database searches to determine the car was registered to Hyman.

He was arrested on Nov. 8, 2018,