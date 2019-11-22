ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Program confirmed Thursday a horse in Baltimore County tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus.
Samples from the symptomatic horse were sent to the Frederick Animal Health Laboratory, where the non-neurotropic strain of EHV-1 was confirmed.
The horse was euthanized yesterday due to complications.
The Baltimore County farm has been placed on a hold order by the department, prohibiting movement on or off the farm until any exposed horses have been cleared for release.
The horse was previously housed in an isolated barn with three other horses.
The farm stables a total of 25 horses, none of which are showing clinical signs of EHV-1 or fever at this time.
The veterinary practitioner and stable are providing follow-up care to the asymptomatic horses on the farm.
Possible links to the positive EHV-1 equine are actively being investigated.
