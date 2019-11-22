BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crash Team Investigators in Baltimore need your help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run Friday night.
Baltimore Police responded to the 4300 block of Frederick Ave. around 7:10 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian involved hit and run.
Once at the location, officers located a 14-year-old boy, unconscious, with injuries to the head.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was crossing the 4300 block of Frederick Avenue when he was struck by a possible Chevy sedan, that failed to stop. The vehicle then fled the location heading westbound on Fredrick Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2606.
