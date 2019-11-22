Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back in east Baltimore Friday night.
Police were called to an area hospital around 9:20 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim is currently listed in stable condition.
Investigators believe the shooting took place in the 700 block of East 20th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
