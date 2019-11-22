BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best beer bars near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer bars in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
People in the Baltimore area usually spend more in fall at bars and lounges than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business health for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Baltimore-area bars and lounges rose to $25 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Faidley Seafood
First on the list is Faidley Seafood. Located at 203 N. Paca St. downtown, it is the most popular beer bar in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 1,098 reviews on Yelp.
2. Wiley Gunters
Next up is Riverside’s Wiley Gunters, situated at 823 E. Fort Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Snake Hill
Highlandtown’s Snake Hill, located at 418 S. Clinton St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews.
4. Old Major
Old Major in Pigtown is another go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 900 S. Carey St. to see for yourself.
