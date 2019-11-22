Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation warns drivers of resurfacing activity resulting in overnight lane closures of Baltimore Street from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.
Closures are expected to take place on the following lanes:
- Calvert and Gay Streets starting at 11:00 p.m on November 22 through 5:00 p.m. on November 23.
- Calvert and Gay Streets on November 24 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Detour signs and parking restrictions will be posted during the closures.
Motorists traveling in the vicinities should watch out for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
For information about MTA bus route detours during this time, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
