BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 4-alarm fire broke out in West Baltimore Friday morning at the Edmonson Village Shopping Center.

According to fire officials, the blaze started around 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue.

As crews tried to put out the flames, the fire fueled by a gas line tore through several buildings. Ten businesses were damaged in the fire.

Roofs collapsed after the massive fire at #EdmonsonVillage – fire officials on scene told me they only put the fire out about an hour ago! https://t.co/6jqGqdIlYc @wjz pic.twitter.com/9w4vFvK80c — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) November 22, 2019

Fire officials said they had trouble getting enough water into the building. The fire was deemed under control by 10 a.m. and the power in the area is completely shut off. The gas line was shut off around 6:30 a.m.

After the fire, some of the roof on the building collapsed.

The fire caused Edmondson Avenue to be closed from Athol Avenue to Swann Avenue.

Please avoid Edmondson Ave btn Athol & Uplands. Road closed in both directions due to ongoing fire activity. Use alt routes to avoid delays. — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) November 22, 2019

Several schools have closed as a result of the road closures, including Edmondson-Westside High School, Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School, Wildwood Elementary/Middle School and Baltimore International Academy West.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A total of 10 businesses involved in this mornings 3 Alarm fire. #EdmondsonVillageShoppingCenter. No injuries reported @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/hiCboUl4aM — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 22, 2019

