By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Baltimore Fire, Baltimore News, Breaking, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 4-alarm fire broke out in West Baltimore Friday morning at the Edmonson Village Shopping Center.

According to fire officials, the blaze started around 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue.

As crews tried to put out the flames, the fire fueled by a gas line tore through several buildings. Ten businesses were damaged in the fire.

Fire officials said they had trouble getting enough water into the building. The fire was deemed under control by 10 a.m. and the power in the area is completely shut off. The gas line was shut off around 6:30 a.m.

After the fire, some of the roof on the building collapsed.

The fire caused Edmondson Avenue to be closed from Athol Avenue to Swann Avenue.

Several schools have closed as a result of the road closures, including Edmondson-Westside High School, Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School, Wildwood Elementary/Middle School and Baltimore International Academy West.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

 

