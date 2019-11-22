BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 4 alarm fire broke out in West Baltimore Friday morning.
It happened in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue.
According to fire officials, the blaze started around 12:30 a.m.
As crews tried to put out the flames, the fire tore through several buildings. 10 businesses were damaged in the fire.
Fire officials say they had trouble getting enough water into the building.
They were also worried about gas in the building. BGE was on scene and able to shut off the gas.
The fire caused Edmondson Avenue to be closed from Athol Avenue to Swann Avenue.
Several schools have closed as a result of the road closures. The include Edmondson-Westside High School, Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School, Wildwood Elementary/Middle School, and Baltimore International Academy West.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
