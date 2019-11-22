(WJZ/CBS News) — One of the priciest neighborhoods in the country is in Maryland.
Gibson Island, which is an island in the Chesapeake Bay, is listed as the no. 100 on the list of the top 100 most expensive zip codes for housing.
The island which is a part of Anne Arundel County is zip code 21056 and the median home sale prices were $1.4 million.
The town of Atherton, California, is nestled in Silicon Valley and sports the most expensive homes in the U.S., with a median sales price of $7.1 million, according to data from real estate website Property Shark. That’s up from last year’s $6.7 million home price when the tony suburb also topped the list.
Coming in at No. 2 is Sagaponack, New York, in the Hamptons on Long Island, a summertime playground for the rich in New York City. The median home sale price for this year is a relative bargain at $4.3 million, according to the Property Shark figures.
Boston’s Back Bay is the only neighborhood to make the 10 most expensive ZIP codes that isn’t in California or New York, coming in sixth with a $3.7 million median home price for the 02199 area.
