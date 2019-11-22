  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, DC news, Fatal crash, Interstate 95, Laurel, Local TV, Lourdina Hyppolite, Talkers


LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — State police have identified the woman struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 near Laurel Thursday morning.

A witness found Lourdina Hyppolite, 22, of Beltsville, on the side of northbound Interstate 95 after being struck by the tractor-trailer near Route 198 around 7:30 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris found at the scene led police to identify the vehicle that hit her as a 2008 to 2019 Freightliner Cascadia. The driver of the truck fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-3101.

Comments