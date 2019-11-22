Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — State police have identified the woman struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 near Laurel Thursday morning.
A witness found Lourdina Hyppolite, 22, of Beltsville, on the side of northbound Interstate 95 after being struck by the tractor-trailer near Route 198 around 7:30 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Debris found at the scene led police to identify the vehicle that hit her as a 2008 to 2019 Freightliner Cascadia. The driver of the truck fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-3101.
