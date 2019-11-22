BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health released its first Diabetes Action Plan that includes intervention strategies to help reduce diabetes in Maryland.
According to the CDC, Maryland is consistently one of 25 states with the highest diabetes prevalence rates, while nearly 500,000 adults have diabetes and nearly 1.6 million have prediabetes.
MDH officials announced the plan during the Diabetes is Primary education conference at the Hyatt Regency Inner Harbor in Baltimore on November 22.
Reducing diabetes in the state will require the following strategies:
- Expanding nutrition and obesity prevention programs in every community
- Sharing data among health care providers, program providers and state agencies
- Supporting healthy eating in the workplace, in schools and through health systems
- Assessing the food supply chain to address food pricing and access to healthy foods
- Increasing opportunities for physical activity for students and workers
- Encouraging healthcare providers to refer overweight children and adults to evidence-based weight loss programs and lifestyle counseling
- Establishing referral mechanisms to health care specialists for obese children and adults
“We are excited the Health Department chose our Diabetes is Primary conference to launch the Diabetes Action Plan and look forward to working collaboratively to help bend the curve of diabetes in Maryland in the months and years ahead,” said David McShea, Executive Director of ADA’s Maryland Chapter.
