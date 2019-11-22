Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating an altercation between a student and staff members at Owings Mills High School.
A video circulating on social media appears to show a student repeatedly yelling profanity in a staff member’s face before punching him.
WATCH: Video shows fight at Owings Mills High School (warning: clip contains profanity)
The school sent a letter to parents, saying the incident happened on Thursday afternoon.
“At no time were students in danger. We are sharing this information with our community so you are aware of the incident. Please be assured, the type of behavior exhibited by the student today will not be tolerated. In addition to legal consequences, the school will take appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook and Policy,” the letter said.
