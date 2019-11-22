NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — We all want to get home as quickly as possible, but Maryland State Police said one driver went a little too far — and now has two tickets to show for it.
State police said a trooper stopped a vehicle on northbound Interstate 270 near Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda around 3:45 Thursday and found a mannequin wearing a wig sitting in the backseat so the driver could use the HOV lane.
Despite the fact the mannequin was wearing a seatbelt, it does not count as a passenger to use the HOV lane, police said.
“Just to clarify: This dressed and seat-belted CPR manikin [sic] w/ Wig, does NOT qualify as a 2nd Passenger in the State of Maryland,” state police wrote on Facebook.
The driver was cited for the HOV lane violation and for refusing to show his license to a uniformed police officer.
An HOV lane violation typically has a $90 fine.
