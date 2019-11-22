Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A man is facing charges after police say he broke into an apartment and hid in the victim’s closet.
Prince George’s County Police say 24-year-old Eric Tata broke into a College Park apartment on Knox Road late Tuesday night.
The victim told officers she heard a noise in her apartment and went to check it out.
That’s when she said she found Tata in her bedroom closet wearing a towel.
He ran off, but was later arrested at his apartment.
He’s now facing several charges, including burglary and trespassing.
