COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A man is facing charges after police say he broke into an apartment and hid in the victim’s closet.

Prince George’s County Police say 24-year-old Eric Tata broke into a College Park apartment on Knox Road late Tuesday night.

The victim told officers she heard a noise in her apartment and went to check it out.

That’s when she said she found Tata in her bedroom closet wearing a towel.

He ran off, but was later arrested at his apartment.

He’s now facing several charges, including burglary and trespassing.

