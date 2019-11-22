BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh entered a guilty plea Thursday on four of the 11 counts in a federal indictment in the “Healthy Holly” scandal.
Pugh, 69, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of tax evasion. She pleaded not guilty to seven counts of wire fraud.
The case centered on sales of her self-published “Healthy Holly” books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor. Pugh, a veteran Democratic politician who was elected mayor in 2016, resigned under pressure in May.
Pugh only spoke to answer questions from the judge, mostly resting her face on her hands and occasionally speaking with her attorney.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion, Conspiracy To Defraud The U.S. In ‘Healthy Holly’ Scandal
- ‘Power Corrupts’ | Residents React To News Of Catherine Pugh’s Guilty Plea
“I do,” the ex-mayor said after U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow asked her whether she agreed that several facts presented by prosecutors were true, including how books were shuffled from a city warehouse
“Ms. Pugh sincerely apologizes to all of those that she let down, most especially the citizens of Baltimore whom she had the honor to serve in multiple capacities for decades,” her lawyer said in a statement after the hearing.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.