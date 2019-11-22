Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Don’t feel bad about getting an extra-large turkey this year: prices of the holiday centerpiece are at their lowest holiday level in nearly a decade.
The statistic is one of the findings of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 34th-annual survey of food item prices around Thanksgiving.
Morning Consult surveyed 2,200 adults in late October and early November and found the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is $48.91, one cent higher than last year.
Turkey prices, meanwhile, were down four percent from 2018, with a 16-pound bird coming in at $20.80, the survey found.
