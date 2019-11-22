TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Towson University student was arrested for making a threat of mass violence on Wednesday.
The Mount Airy Police Department was notified on Nov. 20 around 8:25 a.m. that Eric Barker was at a residence in the 300 block of Brindlewreath Way. Barker had an active arrest warrant from Towson University Police.
Barker was taken into custody.
In a tweet, Towson University said Barker allegedly made threats of violence on social media. There is no threat to the campus.
“All threats of violence will be taken seriously. This threat was brought to TUPD by concerned members of our community and investigators moved quickly to apprehend a suspect. He is not allowed to return to campus,’ the university said in a tweet.
He’s is charged with making a threat of mass violence.
He was taken to Carroll County Central Booking for processing.
